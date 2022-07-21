Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Good morning and welcome to India.com’s  Presidential Election Result 2022, readers.  The country will get its 15th President on July 18, Thursday as the counting of votes for the prestigious presidential elections will commence at 11 AM today. While the former Jharkhand governor Droupadi Murmu, the NDA’s candidate is expected to win the polls comfortably, chances for  Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition’s candidate to be elevated to the country’s highest constitutional office are extremely slim. However, a final picture will be clear by noon. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates on Presidential Election Results 2022Also Read - Presidential Polls 2022: Aam Aadmi Party To Support Opposition Candidate Yashwant Sinha

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Counting in room number 63
    Counting to be conducted in Room Number 63 of the Parliament House, the strongroom of Parliament where the boxes are guarded behind a round the clock security.

  • 8:16 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Odisha Gears up For Celebration
    Folk artistes and tribal dancers rehearsed their performances and are ready to hit the streets as soon as the results are declared. They are waiting with bated breath to witness the first tribal woman president of the country.

  • 8:15 AM IST

  • 8:14 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Droupadi Murmu’s Hometown Gears up For Celebration
    Laddus are being prepared and hoardings have been put up congratulating “Odisha’s daughter” as NDA presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu’s hometown Rairangpur expressed confidence in her win and geared up for celebrations

  • 8:00 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: What Happened in 2017?
    Kovind had become the President after polling 7,02,044 votes out of a total of 10,69,358 votes, while his rival and Opposition candidate Meira Kumar polled only 3,67,314 votes.

  • 7:42 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: 8 MPs including Sunny Deol Missed Casting Their Votes

    Over 99 per cent of MPs, MLAs had cast their ballot in the poll that took place Monday, However, 8 MPs, including BJP MPs Sunny Deol and Sanjay Dhotre, were among those who missed casting their votes.

  • 7:31 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: When Will The Counting Begin?

    The counting of votes will commence at 11 am at the Parliament House. If NDA’s Droupadi Murmu is elected, she will the first tribal person to hold the post. The tenure of incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind is ending on July 24 and his successor will take oath on July 25.

  • 7:23 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: ‘Abhinandan Yatra’ For Murmu
    Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be organising a road show ‘Abhinandan Yatra’ in the national capital to celebrate the likely victory of Draupadi Murmu.

  • 7:19 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: New President to take oath on July 25
    Kovind’s tenure is ending on July 24 and the new president will take oath on July 25.

  • 6:43 AM IST

    Presidential Election Results 2022 LIVE: Ballot Boxes From Statets Reach Parliament

    Ballot boxes, know as ‘Mr Ballot Box’, reached the Parliament House from all states on Tuesday evening. Poll officials will count the votes in room number 63, the strong room of Parliament where the boxes are kept under tight security.