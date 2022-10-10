Live Delhi-NCR-UP Rains: Uttar Pradesh’s farmers are counting their losses as the unseasonal rains have caused massive damage to the crop. Continuous rains for the past 2 days have thrown day-to-day lives out of order. In the wake of the heavy rainfall alert in Uttar Pradesh and nearby regions including the national capital, several districts/cities have declared a holiday for schools today. All government and private schools till class 12 across Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, and Agra will remain closed.Also Read - Explained: Why It's Still Raining In October

The heavy downpour began in several parts of India late Friday night and rained over the weekend. The IMD has predicted more rain in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions today. Also Read - Schools Across Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra Lucknow, Kanpur Closed Today Due to Rain

Live Updates

  • 8:30 PM IST

    Delhi on Monday breathed the cleanest air since August 31, 2020. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. It was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday and 55 on Friday.

  • 5:55 PM IST

    Weather Update For India: North Bengal & Sikkim to receive rainfall till Wednesday

    The sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, being lashed by heavy rain owing to strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, are likely to receive more downpour till Wednesday.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    Delhi | Agricultural fields in Najafgarh get affected due to continuous rainfall

    The rainwater from the two villages here & the nearby drain is coming into the fields, thus destroying our crops: Dinesh Kumar, a local farmer

  • 8:39 AM IST

    Rains In Uttar Pradesh: UP’s farmers are counting their losses as the unseasonal rains have caused massive damage to the crop. Earlier, the farmers were hit by drought now rains have wreaked havoc on their lives.

  • 8:30 AM IST

    IMD’s Rains Forecast

  • 8:27 AM IST

    TAMIL NADU, KARNATAKA ON ALERT

    The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall for districts in Tamil Nadu till October 11. Heavy rains have been predicted in Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Myladuthurai, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Vellore, Erode, Namakkal, Karaikkal, Puducherry for the next few days.

  • 8:23 AM IST

    Delhi Rains: Weather experts have predicted that there would be no rainfall in Delhi and its surrounding areas from 10 October onwards.

  • 7:56 AM IST

    UP Rains: Residents Rename Colonies In Agra To Highlight Apathy

  • 7:26 AM IST

    AQI In Delhi Improves

    The incessant rains have brought some relief to Delhiites from pollution. The air quality index in Delhi today was below 80 for most places which is considered satisfactory.

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Why It’s Still Raining In October

    Scientists believe a number of factors such as delayed monsoons and the development of low-pressure areas are responsible for continuing rain in several places. Climate change can also be a reason for these delayed rains.

    However, the rains in October are not that unusual. During the month of October, the southwest monsoon retreats, giving way to the northeast monsoon. The rise in the frequency of extreme weather events around the year is a matter of concern.