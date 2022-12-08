Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Highlights | Rajkot Rural (SC), Jetpur (Rajkot), Jasdan, Gondal, Dhoraji: Winners LIST
Gujarat Election Result 2022: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP, on Thursday, swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp. One can read all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.
Also Read:
- Gujarat Assembly Election Results 2022: BJP Wins Jhagadia For First Time; Defeats 7 Time Winner Chhotubhai Vasava
- Himachal Election Result: Congress Wins Jawalamukhi, Nagrota, Rohru; BJP Gets Sullah & Jaswan-Pragpur
- LIVE COVERAGE | Assembly Election Results 2022: Gujarat 'Modi-fied', Himachal Sings RaGa
Updates to this blog have been closed. Thanks for staying with us
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.