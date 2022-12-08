live

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Highlights | Rajkot Rural (SC), Jetpur (Rajkot), Jasdan, Gondal, Dhoraji: Winners LIST

Gujarat Election Result 2022: Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: Polling in Gujarat happened in two phases on December 1 and 5. Voter turnout stood at 66.31 per cent, lower than the 71.28 per cent recorded in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Updated: December 8, 2022 5:20 PM IST

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: The BJP, on Thursday, swept the Gujarat polls, leading in a record-breaking 157 seats in the 182-member Assembly. While the AAP has made considerable gains in the Patidar and tribal seats. The two-phase Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022 was concluded on December 5. The first phase of the Gujarat Election 2022 polling was held on 1 December and the second phase took place on 5 December. The counting of votes will commence at 8 AM sharp. One can read all the latest updates on Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022 on India.com. Viewers can also keep an eye on the website of the Election Commission of India to see who wins the assembly elections this time.

  • 4:01 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022:

    Rajkot Rural (SC): BJP Wins

    Jetpur (Rajkot): BJP Wins

    Jasdan: BJP Wins

    Gondal: BJP Wins

    Dhoraji: BJP Wins

  • 1:21 PM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kamleshbhai Rameshbhai Patel won the Petlad Assembly constituency in the Gujarat Assembly election results.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is leading from his Assembly constituency Ghatlodia with a total of 1,04,476 votes.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s vote share crossed 54 per cent in Gujarat, while Congress’s vote share dropped to only 27 per cent, as per the latest trends.

  • 12:17 PM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) chief ministerial candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, who was leading from the Khambaliya seat so far, is now trailing.

  • 11:34 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE COUNTING: CM Bhupendra Patel Wins From Ghatlodia

  • 11:11 AM IST

    Here are the latest trends in Gujarat.

    Bharatiya Janata Party – 152

    Aam Aadmi Party – 7

    Indian National Congress – 17

    Independent – 5

    Samajwadi Party – 1

    (Election Commission inputs)

  • 10:53 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading on over 150 seats and is eyeing a big win in the state.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Gujarat Election Result 2022: The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Gujarat chief minister candidate, Isudan Gadhvi, is leading from the Khambaliya seat.

  • 10:14 AM IST

    Gujarat Assembly Election 2022:

    Rajkot Rural (SC): BJP Leading

    Jetpur (Rajkot): BJP Leading

    Jasdan: BJP Leading

    Gondal: BJP Leading

    Dhoraji: BJP Leading

Published Date: December 8, 2022 1:21 PM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 5:20 PM IST