Live Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara: TMC Leads in Most Constituencies, BJP Trails

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Most exit polls have predicted a hung house in Meghalaya with Conrad Sangma's NPP likely to emerge as the single largest party. The Zee News-Matrize exit poll predicted that the National People's Party will retain Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats. Also It predicted 8-13 seats for Trinamool and 6-11 for BJP.

Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara – Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Meghalaya, which went to polls on Feb 27, will get its next government today.The counting for Rangsakona (ST), Ampati (ST), Mahendraganj (ST), Salmanpara (ST), Gambegre (ST), Dalu (ST), Rongara Siju (ST), Chokpot (ST), Baghmara (ST) constituencies will start at 8 AM.

According to the exit poll predictions by several agencies on Monday, Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly this year. Notably, in 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly where no single party or alliance bagged the requisite majority of seats. The current chief minister Conrad Sangma had then announced that he would form a government with the support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties.

Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

