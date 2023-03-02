Top Recommended Stories

Live Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara: TMC Leads in Most Constituencies, BJP Trails

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Most exit polls have predicted a hung house in Meghalaya with Conrad Sangma's NPP likely to emerge as the single largest party. The Zee News-Matrize exit poll predicted that the National People's Party will retain Meghalaya with 21 to 26 seats. Also It predicted 8-13 seats for Trinamool and 6-11 for BJP.

Published: March 2, 2023 10:29 AM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Live Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara: TMC Leads in Most Constituencies, BJP Trails

Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara – Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023: Meghalaya, which went to polls on Feb 27, will get its next government today.The counting for Rangsakona (ST), Ampati (ST), Mahendraganj (ST), Salmanpara (ST), Gambegre (ST), Dalu (ST), Rongara Siju (ST), Chokpot (ST), Baghmara (ST) constituencies will start at 8 AM.

According to the exit poll predictions by several agencies on Monday, Meghalaya is set to witness a hung assembly this year. Notably, in 2018, the state witnessed a hung assembly where no single party or alliance bagged the requisite majority of seats. The current chief minister Conrad Sangma had then announced that he would form a government with the support of the UDP, BJP and other regional parties.

Rangsakona, Ampati, Mahendraganj, Salmanpara, Gambegre, Dalu, Rongara Siju, Chokpot, Baghmara Election Results 2023: Check Live Updates Here

Live Updates

  • 10:26 AM IST

    Baghmara Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: IND candidate Kartush R. Marak leads in the initial trends with Alphonse Ch. Sangma from the Congress trailing.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    Chokpot Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NPP candidate Sengchim N. Sangma leads in the initial trends with Karak R. Sangma from the Congress trailing.

  • 10:25 AM IST

    Rongara Siju Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NPP candidate Rakkam A. Sangma leads in the initial trends with Calis G Momin from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:24 AM IST

    Dalu Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: BJP candidate Akki A Sangma leads in the initial trends with Brening A. Sangma from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Gambegre Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NPP candidate Rakesh Sangma leads in the initial trends with Daniel M Sangma from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    Salmanpara Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NPP candidate Ian Botham K. Sangma leads in the initial trends with Boston Marak from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:21 AM IST

    Mahendraganj Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: TMC candidate Dikkanchi D Shira leads in the initial trends with Sanjay A. Sangma from the NPP trailing.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Ampati Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: TMC candidate Miani D. Shira leads in the initial trends with Premananda Koch from the BJP trailing.

  • 10:20 AM IST

    Rangsakona Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: NPP candidate Subir Marak leads in the initial trends with Bipul Ch. Sangma from the UDP trailing.

  • 9:01 AM IST

    Baghmara Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE: Samuel M Sangma of the BJP leads in the initial voting trends. Alphonse Ch. Sangma from Congress is trailing.

