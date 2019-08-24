Live Updates

  • 2:09 PM IST

    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: BJP working president JP Nadda has reached Delhi AIIMS.

  • 1:49 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das tweeted, “Saddened by Jaitley ji’s demise, BJP family has lost one of its integral members today. I pray to the almighty to give peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family at this time of grief.

    “All programmes of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das scheduled for today & tomorrow, have been postponed in view of former Union Finance Minister, Arun Jaitley’s demise.”
  • 1:47 PM IST

  • 1:42 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: Bihar will observe two-day national mourning in the wake of Arun Jaitley’s death.
  • 1:37 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: Piyush Goyal mourns the death of former finance minister and extends his condolences to Jaitley’s family.

    “Shri Arun Jaitley ji’s demise is an irreparable loss for all of us.

    “He was an outstanding statesman & administrator who devoted his life to public service & nation’s growth

    “The nation is in mourning. My deep condolences to his family in this moment of grief. Om Shanti,” Goyal tweeted.
  • 1:33 PM IST

  • 1:29 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have expressed shock over the demise veteran BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

    Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao, in his condolence message, recalled the services rendered by Jaitley to the nation and prayed that the former Finance Minister’s soul may rest in peace. Rao conveyed his condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

    Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy also expressed grief over the death of the BJP stalwart and conveyed his deep-felt condolences to the bereaved family members.
  • 1:28 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday mourned the death of former Union Minister Arun Jaitley, saying his death is a huge loss and he will be missed.

    “Untimely demise of former Finance Minister and senior leader Jaitley is a huge loss to the nation. A legal luminary and an experienced political leader known for his governance skills will be missed by the country. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this moment of grief,” Kejriwal tweeted.

    Sisodia said he is extremely shocked to hear about the passing away of Jaitley.

    “I had known him for many years and always found him to be knowledgeable and sincere. Will miss him,” he tweeted.
  • 1:23 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: PM Modi, in a series of posts on Twitter, said:

    “Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration.

    “During his long political career, Arun Jaitley Ji held multiple ministerial responsibilities, which enabled him to contribute towards India’s economic growth, strengthening our defence capabilities, creating people friendly laws and enhancing trade with other nations.

    “BJP and Arun Jaitley Ji had an unbreakable bond. As a fiery student leader, he was at forefront of protecting our democracy during the Emergency. He became a much liked face of our Party, who could articulate the Party programmes and ideology to a wide spectrum of society.


    “With the demise of Arun Jaitley Ji, I have lost a valued friend, whom I have had the honour of knowing for decades. His insight on issues and nuanced understanding of matters had very few parallels. He lived well, leaving us all with innumerable happy memories. We will miss him!”
  • 1:21 PM IST
    Arun Jaitley Passes Away: PM Modi spoke to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour.

New Delhi: Former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday passed away at AIIMS Delhi. He was 66.

The 66-year-old Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9 after he complained of breathless and restlessness. Over the last few days, several leaders like President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and several other ministers visited Delhi AIIMS.

When the reports last came in on August 19, the hospital said that the senior BJP leader was on Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) and Intra-aortic balloon pump (IABP) support.

On Monday, BJP veteran L K Advani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, UP Governor Anandiben Patel, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, Delhi LG Anil Baijal and BJP lawmaker Maneka Gandhi visited the hospital to know about Jaitley’s health.

Jaitley had battled several health concerns. Twice, he had to take a break as Finance Minister, including earlier this year when he didn’t the interim budget. Both times, union minister Piyush Goyal was given the charge of the Finance Ministry.

Jaitley, who was diabetic, was considered as a ‘chief trouble-shooter’ for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during latter’s first term in office. Besides Finance, he also held the Defence portfolio for a short stint. Due to ill health, he didn’t contest the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year and requested the Prime Minister, after his re-election, to not include him in his new Cabinet.