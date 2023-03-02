Home

News

India

LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

live

LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

LIVE Tripura Election Result 2023: The counting of votes at Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur and Majlishpur assembly constituencies will begin at 8 AM.

LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023

Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Good morning readers and welcome to our live blog on Tripura Election Result 2023. The counting of votes at Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur and Majlishpur assembly constituencies will begin at 8 AM. The postal ballots will be counted first followed by the votes polled in the EVMs. According to Zee Matrize exit poll, BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM may grab 13-21 seats Tipra 11-16 and others are projected to win 0-3 seats. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on latest trends, round-wise counting and other details on Tripura Election Result 2023.

Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.