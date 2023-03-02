Top Recommended Stories

  LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
live

LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Updated: March 2, 2023 7:25 AM IST

By Snigdha Choudhury

Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Good morning readers and welcome to our live blog on Tripura Election Result 2023. The counting of votes at Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur and Majlishpur assembly constituencies will begin at 8 AM. The postal ballots will be counted first followed by the votes polled in the EVMs. According to Zee Matrize exit poll, BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats, CPM may grab 13-21 seats Tipra 11-16 and others are projected to win 0-3 seats. Stay tuned to India.com as we bring you live updates on latest trends, round-wise counting and other details on Tripura Election Result 2023.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:34 AM IST

    LIVE Tripura Election Result 2023 Updates: Visuals from counting centre

  • 6:49 AM IST

    LIVE Khayerpur, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur and Majlishpur 2023: Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted BJP alliance to win 29-36 seats.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE Simna Mohanpur Bamutia Barjala Agartala Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes To Begin At 8 AM | The counting of votes at Simna (ST), Mohanpur, Bamutia (SC), Barjala (SC), Khayerpur, Agartala, Ramnagar, Town Bordowali, Banamalipur and Majlishpur assembly constituencies will begin at 8 AM.

Topics

Published Date: March 2, 2023 6:02 AM IST

Updated Date: March 2, 2023 7:25 AM IST

