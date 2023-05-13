Home

Meghalaya Sohlong Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE: Can UDP Retain Its Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM

Meghalaya Sohlong Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE: Can UDP Retain Its Seat? Counting Begins at 8 AM

Sohlong Result LIVE Updates: India.Com brings to you the latest updates from the Sohlang Assembly Seat in Meghalaya where the counting of votes will be held amid tightened security. Follow our updates for the latest trends and round-wise updates from the counting centre in Sohlong.

Sohlong (Meghalaya) Bypoll Election Results 2023 LIVE

Meghalaya Bypoll Election Result 2023: The Polling for the Sohiong by-election in Meghalaya was held on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements. The voting was held in 3,328 polling booths, of which 1,100 have been identified as sensitive and 28 as critical. More than 34,000 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election. Of the total electorate, more than 16,000 are men. The by-election was held following the death of UDP candidate HDR Lyngdoh ahead of the assembly elections held in the rest of the state on February 27. Polling to Sohiong was then postponed due to Lyngdoh’s death.

The nominees are Synshar Lyngdoh Thabah of the UDP, Samlin Malngiang of the NPP, S Osborne Kharjana of the Congress, Sandondor Ryntathiang of the HSPDP, Sereph E Kharbuki of the BJP, and Stodingstar Thabah of the TMC.

