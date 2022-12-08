Top Recommended Stories
Himachal Election Result 2022: Full List of Winners For Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog
Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 started at 8 AM on December 8, 2022. (Thursday). The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. This time it was a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.
NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY
CONGRESS
AAP
BJP
Winner’s List
|Sri Renukaji (SC)
VINAY KUMAR
RAM KISHAN
JAGMOHAN SINGH
NARAIN SINGH
|VINAY KUMAR
|Paonta Sahib
KIRNESH JUNG
MANISH KUMAR THAKUR
SUKH RAM
|Sukh Ram
|Shillai
HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN
NAATHU RAM CHAUHAN
BALDEV SINGH
|HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN
|Chopal
SH. RAJNEESH KIMTA
SH.UDAY SINGHTA
|
SH. BALBIR SINGH VERMA
|Sh. Balbir Singh Verma
|Theog
KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE
ATTAR SINGH CHANDEL
AJAY SHYAM
|KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE
