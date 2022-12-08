live

Himachal Election Result 2022: Full List of Winners For Sri Renukaji, Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog

Updated: December 8, 2022 7:06 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

LIVE Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022
The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Election Result 2022: The counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 started at 8 AM on December 8, 2022. (Thursday). The voting for all 68 seats in the hill state was conducted in a single-phase manner on November 12. This time it was a 3-front poll with the BJP, Congress, and AAP in the fray. The term of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on January 8. According to data available with state poll authorities, Himachal Pradesh registered a record voter turnout at 75.6 per cent in the assembly polls.

CHECK CONSTITUENCY-WISE LIST OF CANDIDATES

NAME OF THE CONSTITUENCY

CONGRESS

AAP

BJP

Winner’s List

 Sri Renukaji (SC)

VINAY KUMAR

RAM KISHAN

JAGMOHAN SINGH

NARAIN SINGH

VINAY KUMAR
Paonta Sahib

KIRNESH JUNG

MANISH KUMAR THAKUR

SUKH RAM

Sukh Ram
Shillai

HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN

NAATHU RAM CHAUHAN

BALDEV SINGH

HARSHWARDHAN CHAUHAN
Chopal

SH. RAJNEESH KIMTA

SH.UDAY SINGHTA

 

SH. BALBIR SINGH VERMA

Sh. Balbir Singh Verma
Theog

KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE

ATTAR SINGH CHANDEL

AJAY SHYAM

KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE

Live Updates

  • 6:02 PM IST

    Updates to this LIVE Bog are closed now. Thanking for staying with us.

  • 5:15 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Chopal Constituency

    INC Candidate Vinay Kumar wins Chopal Constituency by defeating Narain Singh of BJP with a margin of 860 seats.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Chopal Constituency

    Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma wins Chopal Constituency by defeating Sh. Rajneesh Kimta of Congress. of Indian National Congress with a margin of 5033 seats.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency

    For Sri Renukaji (SC) Constituency, the Indian National Congress candiate Vinay Kumar is leading with a margin of 860 seats.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Chopal Constituency

    BJP candidate Sh. Balbir Singh Verma is leading with a margin of 5033 seats.

  • 4:21 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Paonta Sahib

    For Paonta Sahib constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party Candidate Sukh Ram has won the election, with a margin of 8596 seats.

  • 4:20 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Theog Constituency

    For Theog constituency, Congress Candidate KULDEEP SINGH RATHORE has won the election, with a margin of 5269seats.

  • 4:18 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Result For Shillai Constituency

    For Shillai constituency, Harshwardhan Chauhan has won the election, with a margin of 382 seats.

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here For Paonta Sahib

    BJP candidate Sukh Ram is leading.

    Total Votes: 31008
    % of Votes: 46.93

  • 3:35 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Renukaji (SC), Paonta Sahib, Shillai, Chopal, Theog Election Result 2022: Check Trends Here

    BJP: 26

    Congress: 39

    AAP: 0

    Oth: 03

Published Date: December 8, 2022 9:23 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 7:06 PM IST