New Delhi: The Supreme Court begins to hear former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s plea challenging the Delhi High Court order which quashed his anticipatory bail petition in connection to the INX Media case.

A special CBI court on Thursday sent Chidambaram to a four-day CBI custody as sought by the investigation agency to interrogate the senior Congress leader in a money laundering case.

Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar announced the order after reserving it for some time following the custodial hearing.

The court also said that Chidambaram’s family members and his counsel would be at liberty to meet him at a time feasible to both sides.

The former Finance Minister is accused of granting FIPB clearance for foreign direct investment (FDI) to INX Media when he was the Finance Minister during the UPA government, in exchange for alleged bribes paid to his son Karti Chidambaram.