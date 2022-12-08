live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Wins Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot South

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP scored victory in Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot South - Counting Updates

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP scored victory in Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats. Meanwhile, BJP scripted history in Gujarat securing a landslide victory in the state. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on counting, winners list and other details on Gujarat Election Result 2022.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates

Load More