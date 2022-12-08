live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Wins Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot South

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP scored victory in Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats.

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:49 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Snigdha Choudhury

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot South - Counting Updates

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP scored victory in Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats. Meanwhile, BJP scripted history in Gujarat securing a landslide victory in the state. BJP has been in power for the last 27 years with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the longest-serving chief minister of the state. In the 2017 Gujarat polls, the BJP was halted at 99 seats out of a total of 182 seats. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates on counting, winners list and other details on  Gujarat Election Result 2022.

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates

Live Updates

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Updates to this live blog have ended.

  • 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: BJP’s Uday Kangad wins Rajkot East

  • 3:46 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: BJP’s Jitendra Kantilal Somani wins Wankaner

  • 3:45 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: BJP’s Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya wins Tankara

  • 1:22 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: BJP wins in Rajkot West and Rajkot South

    Rajkot West – BJP’s Dr Darshita Shah wins

    Rajkot South – BJP’s Rameshbhai Virjibhai Tilala wins

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Counting Update

    Tankara – BJP‘s Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai is leading

    Wankaner – BJP‘s Jitendra Kantilal Somani leading

    Rajkot East – BJP‘s Uday Kangad is leading

    Rajkot West – BJP‘s Dr Darshita Shah is leading

    Rajkot South – BJP‘s Rameshbhai Virjibhai Tilala is leading

  • 10:13 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result: BJP Takes Lead In Tankara

    Kagathara Lalitbhai (Congress) – 11,340 votes

    Durlabhjibhai Harakhjibhai Dethariya (BJP) – 13,372 votes

  • 9:09 AM IST
    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Counting Update As Per Early Trends LATEST Update
    BJP – 130
    Congress – 44
    AAP – 4
    Others – 4
  • 8:02 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot SouthCounting begins: The counting for Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats began at 8 AM.

  • 6:44 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West And Rajkot South: Counting To Begin At 8 AM | The counting for Tankara, Wankaner, Rajkot East, Rajkot West and Rajkot South Assembly seats will begin at 8 AM.

