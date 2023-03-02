Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Will BJP Retain Power? Counting Of Votes To Begin At 8 AM

Home

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes across 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura is set to begin at 8 AM today.

Tripura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: The counting of votes across 60 Assembly constituencies in Tripura is set to begin at 8 AM today. To ensure free and fair counting, the Election Commission has appointed counting observer for each of the Assembly seats. The election to the 60-member assembly in Tripura was held on February 16. Earlier, Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats while CPM alliance will grab 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to get 0-3 seats. The CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner. Stay tuned to India.com for live updates, latest trends related to Tripura Election Result 2023.

