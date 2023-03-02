Home

LIVE | Radhakishorpur, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh (SC), Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST), Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), Sabroom Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly

Around 89.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.

Agartala: Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 16 for 60 Assembly constituencies. Earlier, Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats while CPM alliance will grab 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to get 0-3 seats. The CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.

Around 89.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. “The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon,” an election official told PTI on Wednesday. A triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress alliances, and the regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.

Following is the list of candidates for the seats Radhakishorpur, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh (SC), Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST), Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), and Sabroom.

Radhakishorpur

Srikanta Datta from RSP

Pranajit Singha Roy from BJP

Matarbari

Pranajit Roy from INC

Abhishek Debroy from BJP

Bir Noatia from TMP

Kakraban-Salgarh (SC)

Ratan Kumar Bhowmik from CPM

Jitendra Majumder from BJP

Kshir Mohan Das from TMP

Rajnagar (SC)

Sudhan Das from CPM

Swapna Majumdar from BJP

Abhijit Malakar from TMP

Belonia

Dipankar Sen from CPM

Gautam Sarkar from BJP

Dilip Kumar Chowdhury from AITC

Santirbazar (ST)

Satyajit Reang from CPI

Pramod Reang from BJP

Harendra Reang from TMP

Hrishyamukh

Ashok Mitra from CPM

Dipayan Chowdhury from BJP

Arup Deb from TMP

Jolaibari (ST)

Debendra Tripura from CPM

Shukla Charan Noatia from IPFT

Gaurab (Shihanu) Mog from TMP

Manu (ST)

Pravat Chowdhury from CPM

Mailaphru Mog from BJP

Dhananjoy Tripura from TMP

Sabroom

Jitendra Chaudhury from CPM

Sankar Roy from BJP

