LIVE | Radhakishorpur, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh (SC), Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST), Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), Sabroom Tripura Election Result 2023: Counting Of Votes To Begin Shortly
Around 89.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise.
Agartala: Assembly elections in Tripura were held on February 16 for 60 Assembly constituencies. Earlier, Zee Matrize exit poll has predicted that the BJP alliance is likely to win 29-36 seats while CPM alliance will grab 13-21 seats, Tipra 11-16 and others projected to get 0-3 seats. The CPM and Congress have formed a pre-poll alliance to counter the BJP, which has retained the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) as its regional partner.
Also Read:
Around 89.98 per cent of voters exercised their franchise. “The counting process will commence at 8 am amid tight security. There will be around five to eight rounds of counting. The trends are expected to be clear by noon,” an election official told PTI on Wednesday. A triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, Left Front-Congress alliances, and the regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the BJP won 36 seats, while its ally IPFT bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
Following is the list of candidates for the seats Radhakishorpur, Matarbari, Kakraban-Salgarh (SC), Rajnagar (SC), Belonia, Santirbazar (ST), Hrishyamukh, Jolaibari (ST), Manu (ST), and Sabroom.
Radhakishorpur
Srikanta Datta from RSP
Pranajit Singha Roy from BJP
Matarbari
Pranajit Roy from INC
Abhishek Debroy from BJP
Bir Noatia from TMP
Kakraban-Salgarh (SC)
Ratan Kumar Bhowmik from CPM
Jitendra Majumder from BJP
Kshir Mohan Das from TMP
Rajnagar (SC)
Sudhan Das from CPM
Swapna Majumdar from BJP
Abhijit Malakar from TMP
Belonia
Dipankar Sen from CPM
Gautam Sarkar from BJP
Dilip Kumar Chowdhury from AITC
Santirbazar (ST)
Satyajit Reang from CPI
Pramod Reang from BJP
Harendra Reang from TMP
Hrishyamukh
Ashok Mitra from CPM
Dipayan Chowdhury from BJP
Arup Deb from TMP
Jolaibari (ST)
Debendra Tripura from CPM
Shukla Charan Noatia from IPFT
Gaurab (Shihanu) Mog from TMP
Manu (ST)
Pravat Chowdhury from CPM
Mailaphru Mog from BJP
Dhananjoy Tripura from TMP
Sabroom
Jitendra Chaudhury from CPM
Sankar Roy from BJP
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.