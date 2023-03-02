Home

LIVE Tuli, Arkakong, Impur, Angetyongpang, Mongoya, Aonglenden, Nagaland Election Result 2023: Counting of Votes to Begin At 8 AM

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023: Stay tuned to india.com for all the latest updates on Nagaland Assembly Election 2023.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: The Counting of Votes for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023 will take place on Thursday, March 2, 2023. As per the directives from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the counting of votes will begin at 8:00 AM. Polling across 59 of 60 Assembly seats in Nagaland took place in a single phase on February 27. According to the exit poll predictions by Zee news, the NDPP-BJP alliance is likely to get 67% votes and secure around 35-43 seats.

Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest coverage on Nagaland Assembly election results.

