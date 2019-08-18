



New Delhi: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid a visit to former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley, who is admitted in Delhi AIIMS since August 9.

Jaitley was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences earlier this week after he complained of weakness and difficulty in breathing.

Last bulletin on his health read that he is, “critical but haemodynamically stable”. (Notably, being hemodynamically stable is indicative of stable heart pump and good blood circulation.)

Senior BJP leaders, and politicians across party lines have paid Jaitley a visit in the hospital in the past two days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Jaitley in AIIMS the day he was admitted.

The Prime Minister is now likely to pay another visit to his former finance minister on Sunday evening.

Jaitley has been unwell for the past two years. In 2018, Jaitley had to undergo a kidney transplant. Earlier, in 2014, he had undergone bariatric surgery. This was done to bring down his weight that was gained as a result of his long-standing diabetic condition.