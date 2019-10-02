

















Load More

New Delhi: India is commemorating the 150th anniversary of bygone leader Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi today, on October 2, by fondly remembering the deeds and ideologies of the man better known as Mahatma.

Major events are lined up throughout the day as citizens across the country pay homage to the ‘Father of the Nation’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started his day by visiting Gandhi’s resting place at Rajghat in Delhi, to pay his tributes, after which he will visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to garland the Gandhi statue.

The Prime Minister will also visit the Parliament to pay floral tributes to Gandhi as well as Lal Bahadur Shastri who shares his birthday with ‘Bapu’.

There will also be a special programme to announce the country open defecation-free at the riverfront in Gujarat at 7 PM. The event is expected to be attended by nearly 20,000 sarpanches from the state. Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah will also address a small gathering in Shalimar Bagh in Delhi and flag off a ‘Gandhi Sankalp Yatra’ from the Ramlila Maidan.

On Tuesday, President Ram Nath Kovind whose birthday falls just a day before Gandhi gave a statement saying that Gandhi Jayanti is a special occasion for everyone to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity.