Uttarakhand Avalanche: Out of twenty-nine trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand 8 trainees have been rescued safely. The rescue operations are currently underway.
Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar confirmed ANI that out of the 29 NIM trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 8 trainees have been rescued safely.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations. NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami assured of swift action in the matter. The Chief Minister in his conversation with Rajnath Singh asked for the help of the Army to increase the pace of rescue operations. The Defence Minister at CM’s request directed the IAF to lead the rescue and relief ops.
The Defence Minister expressed grief at the situation and promised full support to the Uttarakhand Government.