Uttarakhand Avalanche: Out of twenty-nine trainees of Nehru Mountaineering Institute trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand 8 trainees have been rescued safely. The rescue operations are currently underway.

Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar confirmed ANI that out of the 29 NIM trainees trapped in an avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak, 8 trainees have been rescued safely.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh directed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief operations. NDRF, SDRF, Army and ITBP personnel have been deployed to carry out the rescue operations.

Spoke to CM Uttarakhand, Shri @PushkarDhami and took stock of the situation. Rescue operations are underway to help the mountaineers who are still trapped. I have instructed the IAF to mount the rescue and relief ops. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being. 2/2 — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 4, 2022

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami assured of swift action in the matter. The Chief Minister in his conversation with Rajnath Singh asked for the help of the Army to increase the pace of rescue operations. The Defence Minister at CM’s request directed the IAF to lead the rescue and relief ops.

द्रौपदी का डांडा-2 पर्वत चोटी में हिमस्खलन में फंसे प्रशिक्षार्थियों को जल्द से जल्द सकुशल बाहर निकालने के लिए NIM की टीम के साथ जिला प्रशासन, NDRF, SDRF, सेना और ITBP के जवानों द्वारा तेजी से राहत एवं बचाव कार्य चलाया जा रहा है। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) October 4, 2022

The Defence Minister expressed grief at the situation and promised full support to the Uttarakhand Government.