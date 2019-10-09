



New Delhi: Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday visited several districts in Haryana to campaign for the run-up to the state assembly elections.

Having already addressed in Bhiwani district, Shah has now moved to Rohtak, his next stop for the BJP rally. According to the BJP, the party plans to hold more than 100 rallies in Haryana alone ahead of the by-polls.

Apart from PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda, a host of other politicians are to hold rallies in the state including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, actor-turned-politicians Sunny Deol, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, Hans Raj Hans.

Earlier today, Shah hit out at the Congress for its opposing views on the ‘Shastra Puja’ performed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in France on Tuesday.

Exuding confidence over BJP’s probable win with more than 75 seats in the Haryana Assembly elections that are set to take place later this month, Shah equated the Congress and its allies with termites and bashed the party for “shaking the democracy” of the nation.

Shah’s comment comes after Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit hit out at the BJP and accused the party of ‘saffronising’ the Rafale handover which was supposed to be a defence deal without any religious connotations.

Notably, the Haryana by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 21 and the results for the same will be announced on October 24.