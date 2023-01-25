  • Home
  • BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: University Gates Locked, Over 70 Students Detained | LIVE
BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: University Gates Locked, Over 70 Students Detained | LIVE

BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: For the unversed, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday morning announced the screening of the BBC documentary--- India: The Modi Question.

Updated: January 25, 2023 5:55 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Surabhi Shaurya

New Delhi: Ahead of the screening of a controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, security has been beefed up across Jamia Millia Islamia University. For the unversed, members of the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Wednesday morning announced the screening of the BBC documentary— India: The Modi Question. The screening of the contentious film which has highlighted 2002 Gujarat riots is scheduled to start at 6 PM. However, the varsity administration issued a statement and said that no meeting of students or screening of any film will be allowed on campus without permission. “University is taking all measures to prevent people/orgs having vested interest to destroy peaceful academic atmosphere here”, a notification issued by Jamia Millia Islamia said.

BBC Documentary Screening at Jamia: Here’s Your 5-Point Cheatsheet to This Big Story. 

  • Police in blue riot gear and vans with tear-gas cannons have been deployed at gates of Jamia to avoid any untoward incident.
  • Delhi Polie said that four students have been detained for allegedly creating a ruckus outside Jamia Milia Islamia University over the screening of the BBC documentary today.
  • SFI Delhi State Committee said, “In an atrocious manner, Azeez (Jamia student and SFI Jamia Unit Secretary), Nivedya (Jamia student and SFI South Delhi Area Vice President), Abhiram and Tejas (Jamia students and SFI Unit members) have been detained by Delhi.
  • The controversial documentary alleged that it probed aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots when Modi was the chief minister of the state.
  • The government has banned the documentary calling it a ‘propaganda piece’ reflecting a colonial mindset.

WHAT HAPPENED AT JNU LAST NIGHT?

Earlier on Tuesday, high drama ensued at JNU during the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The students claimed that the university administration snapped off the electricity supply and internet services to block the screening of the documentary film. Moreover, they alleged that they were attacked with stones while watching the controversial series- a claim denied by Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), Manoj C. When asked about the incident, the DCP said, “I repeat again no such incident has been reported to us so far.”

Live Updates

  • 6:41 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar accused the SFI of disturbing peace on campus.” SFI wants to disturb peace on campus; will never allow this behaviour: Jamia V-C Najma Akhtar said.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: “University administration again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed in the campus without permission of competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers”, Jamia Millia Islamia issued a statement.

    “It has come to the knowledge of the university administration that some students belonging to a political organisation (SFI) have circulated a poster about screening of a controversial documentary film on the university campus today”, it added.

  • 5:48 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: Jamia Issues Statement

    The university is taking all possible measures to prevent people/organisations having vested interest to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university, Jamia Millia Islamia said in a statement.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: Jamia Millia Islamia University administration locked the gates blocking the entry and exit of students.

  • 5:36 PM IST
    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: SFI wants to disturb peace on campus; will never allow this behaviour, said Jamia VC Najma Akhtar. Jamia will take action against students, if necessary, Akhtar added.
  • 5:35 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: Gates of the varsity have been locked in a bid to avoid untoward incidents. Security tightened, riot police deployed.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening: More than 70 students have been detained.

  • 5:21 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening LIVE: Pritish Menon, secretary of the Students’ Federation of India’s (SFI) Delhi state committee, said the police detained the protestors who had gathered there. “We were about to begin the demonstration but they were detained before that. They were taken to the police station,” Menon told the news agency PTI.

  • 5:16 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening: Over 70 Students Detained

    More than 70 students who were gathered at Jamia Millia Islamia to protest against the detention of four activists over the proposed screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been detained.

  • 5:08 PM IST

    BBC Documentary Screening: Police in blue riot gear and vans with tear-gas cannons have been deployed at gates of Jamia to avoid any untoward incident.

Published Date: January 25, 2023 5:34 PM IST

Updated Date: January 25, 2023 5:55 PM IST