Top Recommended Stories
LIVE | Joe Biden Renominates Eric Garcetti As Envoy To India
Breaking LIVE: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 4: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time. “Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India,” the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate. Today, the White House will begin renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress, a media statement said.
Also Read:
- Top 10 News: Amit Shah Takes Cognizance In Kanjhawala Incident, Order For Inquiry Headed By Special CP -Watch Video
- Highlights | 1st T20I, Mumbai: India Beat Sri Lanka By 2 Runs To Take 1-0 Lead In Three-Match Series
- Breaking News Highlights: Parliament's Budget Session To Start From Jan 31, Union Budget To Be Presented On Feb 1
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.