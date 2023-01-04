live

Updated: January 4, 2023 6:41 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

LIVE | Joe Biden Renominates Eric Garcetti As Envoy To India

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Jan 4: US President Joe Biden on Tuesday renominated Eric Garcetti, the former Mayor of Los Angeles, as his envoy to India, with the White House exuding confidence that he would be confirmed by the United States Senate this time. “Eric M. Garcetti, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of India,” the White House said after sending the nomination to the Senate. Today, the White House will begin renominating candidates who were not confirmed in the last Congress, a media statement said.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Police razed illegal hotel of suspended BJP leader Mishri Chand Gupta

  • 6:49 AM IST

    Maharashtra power co unions on 72-hour strike from today

    Over 6,000 employees from the Pune zone of the three state-owned power companies associated with generation, transmission and distribution will take part in a three-day strike from Wednesday in protest against their privatisation. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limitedted (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited and Maharashtra State Electricity Generation Comany Limited are the state-owned companies. The action committee of power firm unions Maharashtra Rajya Karmachari, Adhikari, and Abhiyanta Sangharsh Samiti has given the strike call.

  • 6:45 AM IST

    First case of Omicron XBB.1.5 variant detected in Rajasthan’s Sikar

    The first case of Covid Omicron’s XBB.1.5 variant has been detected in the state. It is one of the variants circulating in the US fuelling a surge in cases, according to a report in TOI. The case was reported from Sikar, the health department confirmed on Tuesday. The department is collecting more details of the patient including his travel history.

Published Date: January 4, 2023 6:40 AM IST

Updated Date: January 4, 2023 6:41 AM IST