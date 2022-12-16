Top Recommended Stories
live
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor Rises To 65 | Highlights
Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.
Braking News Updates, Dec 16: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as opposition Congress MPs disrupted proceedings over the demand for a debate on the border situation with China. Congress MPs sought setting aside of the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but when the chair did not permit, they shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings.
Also Read:
- Breaking News LIVE: PM Modi To Launch Projects Worth Rs 6,800 Crore In Meghalaya, Tripura
- News Highlights: Delhi Acid Attack Accused Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
- Top 10 News: After Tawang Clash, Air India Force To Conduct An Exercise From Today, Deepika Padukone's Saffron In Pathan Stirs Controversy
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.