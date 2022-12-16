live

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor Rises To 65 | Highlights

Breaking News Updates: Stay tuned to india.com for latest news updates from India and around the world.

Updated: December 16, 2022 11:23 PM IST

By Analiza Pathak | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Bihar Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Due To Consumption Of Spurious Liquor Rises To 65 | Highlights

Braking News Updates, Dec 16: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Friday as opposition Congress MPs disrupted proceedings over the demand for a debate on the border situation with China. Congress MPs sought setting aside of the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but when the chair did not permit, they shouted slogans and trooped into the well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 11:16 PM IST

    Updates to the Live Blog are closed now.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    Air Force Station Hasimara under Eastern Air Command received the last of the 36 Rafale aircraft with water cannon salute. The aircraft was flown in from France and marks the completion of the delivery of the 4.5 generation fighter aircraft to the IAF: IAF officials

  • 10:36 PM IST

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Bihar | The death toll in Chapra due to the consumption of spurious liquor rises to 65.

  • 8:55 PM IST

    National Commission for Protection of Child Rights summons CEO Byju’s to appear in person before the Commission over alleged malpractice of hard selling and mis-selling of its courses for students.

  • 7:43 PM IST

    CM has already given his statement. Probe is underway. Most of the liquor supply is from UP&Haryana where BJP is in power &they’re not conducting any probe. Got to know that from home of LoP V Sinha’s kin, 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered: Bihar Dy CM on Hooch tragedy

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Biological E. says its 14-valent paediatric Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine against Streptococcus pneumoniae infection has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacture and commercialisation in India

  • 6:09 PM IST

    Rahul Gandhi’s maternal grandfather was sleeping when India lost 37,000 sq km to China. He has become so close to China that he knows what it is going to do next. Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received a donation of Rs 135 crore from Communist Party of China: BJP’s Rajyavardhan Rathore

  • 5:14 PM IST

    Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two fresh cases against fugitive Mehul Choksi and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks to the tune of Rs 55.27 crores

  • 5:11 PM IST

    China is preparing for war, but our government is not accepting it, it is hiding this fact: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, at Jaipur, Rajasthan

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 16, 2022 6:50 AM IST

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 11:23 PM IST