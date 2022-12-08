live

BJP Makes Landslide Victory In Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad.

Updated: December 8, 2022 4:59 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

vagra election result, jhagadiya election result, bharuch election result, ankleshwar election result, olpad election result, gujarat election result 2022, gujarat assembly elections result, election result gujarat, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat assembly elections result, election result, gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date, gujarat 2022 election, gujarat election poll, gujarat election exit poll, gujarat election, election result, Gujarat Election Exit Poll 2022, Assembly Election Gujarat 2022, Gujarat Polls 2022 Assembly Elections, Gujarat election date, election results, election results gujarat, gujarat election 2022 date
LIVE Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin from 8 AM

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP has won Bharuch and Ankleshwar seats and is also leading the way in Vagra, Jhagadiya and Olpad. All eyes are keenly set on the result for Gujarat because of its interesting three-horse race. BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Will AAP eat into Congress votes and make a significant electoral mark for itself in this state or will Congress be able to swing the seats from BJP?

Also Read:

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

Live Updates

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning in.

  • 4:58 PM IST

    BJP Makes Landslide Victory In Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP’s Rameshbhai Narandas Mistry wins Bharuch seat!

  • 1:14 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Ishwarsinh Thakorbhai Patel from BJP wins Ankelshwar seat!

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: BJP to hail record breaking win!

  • 10:15 AM IST

    LIVE Bharuch Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Bharuch with3 seats, Congress with 2

  • 9:39 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: In a historic lead after, since 2002, BJP leads with 150 seats

  • 8:29 AM IST

    LIVE Bharuch Election Result 2022: BJP’s Ramesh Bhai is leading

  • 8:19 AM IST

    LIVE Bharuch Election Result 2022: BJP and Congress both are tied with 1 seat each

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Early trends show BJP is leading with 32 seats, Congress with 9, AAP with 2

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:09 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 4:59 PM IST