live

BJP Makes Landslide Victory In Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad.

LIVE Vagra, Jhagadiya (ST), Bharuch, Ankleshwar, Olpad Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: Counting Of Votes To Begin from 8 AM

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP has won Bharuch and Ankleshwar seats and is also leading the way in Vagra, Jhagadiya and Olpad. All eyes are keenly set on the result for Gujarat because of its interesting three-horse race. BJP is eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat. Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party. Will AAP eat into Congress votes and make a significant electoral mark for itself in this state or will Congress be able to swing the seats from BJP?

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

Load More