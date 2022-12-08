Top Recommended Stories
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Makes Clean Sweep In Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura
Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura.
Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP has made a landslide victory in Gujarat. It has bagged all five constituencies – Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura. BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.
List Of Winners:
Varachha Road: Kishorbhai Kanani
Karanj: Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari
Udhana: Manubhai M. Patel
Limbayat: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil
Majura: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi
