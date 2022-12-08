live

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP Makes Clean Sweep In Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura

Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: All eyes are on Gujarat to see if BJP will continue to hold its fort. Stay tuned with us for all latest updates on counting of votes in Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura.

Updated: December 8, 2022 3:53 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura Gujarat Election Result 2022 | LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Underway

Gujarat Election Result 2022 Updates: BJP has made a landslide victory in Gujarat. It has bagged all five constituencies – Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura. BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

List Of Winners:

Varachha Road: Kishorbhai Kanani

Karanj: Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari

Udhana: Manubhai M. Patel

Limbayat: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil

Majura: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi

Live Updates

  • 3:49 PM IST

    Updates to this blog have now ended. Thank you for tuning in!

  • 3:49 PM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP has won in all these 5 constituencies. Here is list of winner:

  • 3:44 PM IST

    BJP bags Varachha Road, Karanj, Udhana and Limbayat!

  • 1:39 PM IST

    Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi from BJP won from Majura

  • 1:39 PM IST

    BJP’s Manubhai M. Patel wins from Udhana!

  • 11:19 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: CURRENT LEADS

    Varachha Road: Kishorbhai Kanani (kumar) BJP

    Karanj: Pravinbhai Manjibhai Ghoghari BJP

    Limbayat: Pankajbhai Tayade AAP

    Udana: Manubhai M. Patel (fogwa) BJP

    Majura: Harsh Ramesh Sanghvi BJP

  • 11:02 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022 BIG UPDATE: BJP to hail record breaking win!

  • 9:40 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: In a historic lead after, since 2002, BJP leads with 150 seats

  • 8:51 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: BJP leads in Varachha Road, Karanj, Limbayat, Udhana, Majura

  • 8:15 AM IST

    LIVE Gujarat Election Result 2022: Early trends show BJP is leading with 32 seats, Congress with 9, AAP with 2

Published Date: December 8, 2022 6:09 AM IST

Updated Date: December 8, 2022 3:53 PM IST