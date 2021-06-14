New Delhi: In a major setback for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Bihar, several MPs have revolted against chief Chirag Paswan, seeking to create a separate party. At least six Lok Sabha members of LJP have joined hands against Chirag Paswan as their leader and have written to the Speaker for electing his uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras in his place. Also Read - Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP Returns to Nitish Kumar's JDU Fold After 9 Years, Gets Rewarded With Top Post

There has been no official comment from either Chirag Paswan, who has not been keeping well, or the rebel group so far. Also Read - 'Donkey March' Against Tandav Organised in Patna, Placards Saying 'Hindu Virodhi' Hanged Around Their Necks

The group of defected MPs includes MPs Prince Raj, Chandan Singh, Veena Devi and Mehboob Ali Kaiser, who have long been unhappy with Chirag Paswan’s style of functioning, sources told PTI. Paswan Junior has been facing trouble on the political front ever since he took over the party’s top position and has been left virtually isolated after taking on the mantle following his father Ram Vilas Paswan’s death in 2020. Also Read - From Pranab Mukherjee to Motilal Vora: List of Political Bigwigs Who Passed Away This Year

Sources close to him have blamed the JDU for the split, saying the party had long been working to isolate the LJP president after his decision to go all out against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in the 2020 assembly polls damaged the ruling party badly.

It is being said that the rebel group may back the JDU in the coming days. LJP is not a ruling party in Bihar, but it remains an ally of the NDA government at Centre.

It is also being said that the rift cropped up after the news over the likely inclusion of one LJP member in the Cabinet reshuffle. Notably, Ram Vilas Paswan’s berth in the Cabinet is yet to be filled, and will likely be taken into consideration during the reshuffle.