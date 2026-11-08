LK Advani’s 100th birth anniversary celebration: BJP to hold special programme, hawan at party office today

Advani, born on November 8, 1927, will enter his 100th year. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Piyush Goyal will address the gathering in the presence of his daughter, Pratibha Advani.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi with LK Advani (BJP Gujarat)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to organise a special event at the party headquarters on Sunday to mark the 100th birthday of party veteran and former deputy prime minister Lal Krishna Advani. Born on November 8, 1927, Advani turns 99 on Sunday and enters the 100th year of his life.

In a statement, the BJP said, “A special event will be held at the BJP central office to celebrate the 100th birthday of senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former deputy prime minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Krishna Advani in the esteemed presence of the party’s national president Nitin Nabin.”

The event, which coincides with the auspicious occasion of Diwali, is organised to commemorate Advani’s inspirational life, his dedication to the nation, his organisational contributions, and his long journey in public life, the BJP said. Several senior party leaders, including Advani’s daughter Pratibha Advani and Union Minister Piyush Goyal, will attend the event, the party said.

The programme will commence at 10 am with a “puja and havan”. According to the statement released by the saffron camp, this will be followed by the screening of a special 20-minute video highlighting Advani’s key speeches and his life. Presentations featuring addresses by senior leaders, who will reflect on significant episodes from Advani’s life and his contributions, will be made.

“Following this, Pratibha Advani and Piyush Goyal will share their thoughts. Subsequently, BJP national president Nitin Nabin will address the gathering and reflect upon Advani’s contributions to the nation and the party,” the BJP said. The party said it has always held in high regard the contributions, ideas, and dedicated service of its senior leaders, mentors and visionaries.

“The party has consistently maintained that the lives and ideologies of such great personalities serve as a source of inspiration for future generations,” it said, adding, “The BJP remains committed to cherishing Advani’s legacy and carrying forward his ideals and vision.”

LK Advani’s Recent Health Concerns

It is important to note that Advani’s birthday celebrations come after a series of health-related concerns involving the 98-year-old leader. He was discharged from Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi on October 19 after receiving treatment for a chest infection.

He had also been admitted to the hospital in May for age-related ailments. In 2024, he was hospitalised several times at Apollo Hospitals and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), including an admission that required intensive care in December. He was discharged on December 25, 2024.

Earlier, on October 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Advani at his Delhi residence to seek his blessings after completing 25 years as head of government. Following the meeting, Modi acknowledged Advani’s decades of public service and said his contributions had left a lasting imprint on the country’s national life.