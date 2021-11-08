New Delhi: As BJP patriarch LK Advani turned 93 on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him a “living inspiration” for crores of BJP workers and countrymen and wished him a long and healthy life. Showering praise on the ‘margdarshak’, PM Modi said that the BJP veteran had helped the party reach the masses in the country and played a key role in the nation’s development.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Rains LIVE: After Chennai, Schools, Colleges Shut in Shivganga as Continuous Downpour Wreak Havoc

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence to wish him on his birthday. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/PZrDwuhMpj — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Delhi: Veteran BJP leader LK Advani's birthday being celebrated at his residence today. PM Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/Rw9B1FS1yO — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

“Went to Advani ji’s residence to wish him on his birthday. It is always a delight to spend time with him. For karyakartas like me, Advani ji’s support and guidance remain invaluable. His contributions to nation-building are immense,” PM Modi tweeted. He also shared pictures taken on the occasion.

Birthday greetings to respected Advani Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life. The nation remains indebted to him for his numerous efforts towards empowering people and enhancing our cultural pride. He is also widely respected for his scholarly pursuits and rich intellect. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Besides, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda also drove to the veteran leader’s residence on the occasion. Lauding the patriarch, Shah said that Advani played a crucial role in spreading the nationalist ideals of the BJP in India. Nadda called him an “inspiration for crores of BJP cadres”.

Advani was born on November 8, 1927 in Karachi, now in Pakistan. He is a founder-member of BJP along with late former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

(With IANS Inputs)