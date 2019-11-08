New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met BJP patriarch LK Advani at his residence on the occasion of his 92nd birthday. Modi was accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president JP Nadda, vice-president Venkaiah Naidu and others.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister extended his greetings to the BJP stalwart on Twitter. In a series of tweets, Modi lauded Advani for his contribution to the BJP.

“Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life”, PM wrote.

He added,”LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the BJP. If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades.

“For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded”, the Prime Minister asserted.

Advani, one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), had served as deputy prime minister from 2002 to 2004 under Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2015, he was awarded Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest civilian honour.