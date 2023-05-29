ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Market, 12 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Market, 12 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

A massive fire was reported Monday afternoon from Delhi's popular Lajpat Nagar market, also known as Central Market. No casualties have been reported so far.

Updated: May 29, 2023 5:31 PM IST

By Victor Dasgupta | Edited by Victor Dasgupta

Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Delhi's Lajpat Nagar Market, 12 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot

New Delhi: A massive fire was reported from Delhi’s popular Lajpat Nagar market on Monday afternoon, also known as Central Market. According to the reports, 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.