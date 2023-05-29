By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Massive Blaze Breaks Out At Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar Market, 12 Fire Engines Rushed To Spot
A massive fire was reported Monday afternoon from Delhi's popular Lajpat Nagar market, also known as Central Market. No casualties have been reported so far.
New Delhi: A massive fire was reported from Delhi’s popular Lajpat Nagar market on Monday afternoon, also known as Central Market. According to the reports, 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot.
Cenrre Market Lajpat Nagar II
13 fire tenders are on the spot
Big fire has broken out pic.twitter.com/0gJUXTERv2
— Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan) May 29, 2023
