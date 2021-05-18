New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with officials from various districts and states and sought their suggestions for continuing the ongoing battle against Covid-19 especially in semi-urban and rural areas. “There are different challenges in every district of our country. You understand the challenges of your district best. When your district wins, it is the country’s victory. If your district defeats COVID-19, so does the country”, the Prime Minister told officials. As per the reports, district magistrates from 46 districts from nine states took part in the virtual meeting. Also Read - COVID-19: Reasons Why Mild Coronavirus Symptoms Can Suddenly Turn Severe

Here are the highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address:

Currently, there is a dip in the number of COVID-19 cases in some states while there is increase in others. As the cases are decreasing, we need to be more alert. I have been requesting in the meetings which were held in last one year that our fight is to save every single life: PM Modi.

Continuous efforts are being made to increase the supply of COVID vaccines on a large scale. Health Ministry is streamlining the system and process of vaccination. Attempt is being made to give a schedule of next 15 days to the states in advance. This will help you (district officials) know that for many people in the district will the vaccine be made available and how do you have to make preparation for that: PM Narendra Modi.

Last time, we didn’t shut the farming sector. I was astonished to see how villagers were maintaining social distancing in the fields.

Villages grasp the information and modify it according to their needs. This is the strength of villages: PM Modi.

The Prime Minister further asked officials to focus on local containment zones and testing.

“In the battle against this virus, our weapons are local containment zone, aggressive testing and sending correct and complete information to the people”, PM said.

PM Modi will hold a similar meeting on May 20 in which officials of 54 districts from 10 states will take part.

Coronavirus in India