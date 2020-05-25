New Delhi: Locals along the International Border (IB) in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday have captured a pigeon which is suspected to be trained in Pakistan for spying. Also Read - Nepal Expresses Confidence That Kalapani Issue Will be Resolved Through Dialogue

Giving further details, officials said the pigeon, carrying a coded message, was captured by residents of Manyari village in Hiranagar sector soon after it flew into the Indian side from Pakistan.

However, the security agencies concerned are working to decipher the coded message in the bird.

Jammu&Kashmir: Locals in Kathua captured a pigeon near Indian border fences today. Shailendra Mishra, SSP Kathua says, "We don't know from where it came. Locals captured it near our fences. We have found a ring in its foot on which some numbers are written.Investigation underway" pic.twitter.com/76RJilZTFO — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

“The villagers handed over the pigeon (to the local police station) on Sunday. A ring was seen attached to one of its legs with some numbers on it and a probe is on,” Senior Superintendent of Police of Kathua Shailendra Mishra told news agency PTI.