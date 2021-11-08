Srinagar: A local resident of Srinagar was on Monday shot dead by militants in Kashmir in the second attack on civilians in the last 24 hours. The victim, identified as Mohd Ibrahim Khan, a resident of Bandipora, was rushed to a hospital after being shot, but he succumbed to his injuries. Khan used to work as a salesperson.Also Read - Jammu and Kashmir Lockdown: Srinagar Imposes Curfew For 10 Days in Five Areas. Know Here

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law. "Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime," police told news agency ANI.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar. He is hospitalized; condition is critical: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

This was the second terrorist attack in Srinagar in the last 24 hours.

Earlier on Sunday, a policeman, who was shot at by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Sunday, has succumbed to injuries. The deceased has been identified as constable Touseef was fired upon in Sd Colony area.

“At about 8 pm, terrorists fired upon JKP Constable Tausif Ahmad near his residence at SD Colony, Batamaloo,” the officials added.