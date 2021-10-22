New Delhi: A few locals in Gurugram’s Section 12 on Friday protested against namaz being offered at a public ground opposite the State Vigilance Bureau office. A video of the incident has surfaced online wherein people in sector 12 were seen getting into arguments with Muslims.Also Read - Karnataka: Dress Code Made Mandatory For Devotees Visiting Over 211 Temples in Dakshina Kannada

Apart from locals in the area, various Hindu groups such as Viswa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal participated in the protest and alleged that a huge crowd has gathered for a time of Namaz at the open area, which blocked the main road disrupting traffic.

They also alleged that the movement of people living in the area got disrupted when namaz prayers were offered at the public place.

This happened today near sector 12-A in Gurgaon as local residents gathered yet again to protest the Friday prayers which was reportedly being offered on a pvt property.. pic.twitter.com/DRxoTsYk2U — Mohammad Ghazali (@ghazalimohammad) October 22, 2021

After the local staged the demonstration, police teams arrived at the spot to prevent any law and order situation. In the video, some Muslims were seen offering Namaz in the open, while the locals kept chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans to protest against the same.

Prior to this, similar tense situations were witnessed in Sector 47 where namaz offered outdoors on government-owned land triggered protests.

In the videos that have gone viral on social media showed dozens of cops standing guard behind a handful of yellow metal barricades holding back a protesting crowd shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

As per reports, Sector 47 and Sector 12-A – both the namaz sites are part of the Gurgaon district administration on which Muslims are ‘allowed’ to offer prayers. These are sites chosen after talks between Hindu and Muslims in the wake of similar events in 2018.