Gurgaon: Locals in Haryana's Gurgaon on Friday opposed to namaz at open spaces again and some members reportedly affiliated to Hindu groups occupied a site in Sector 12A to stop Muslims from praying. Visuals from the site reflected some people sitting around since morning and claimed to be making a volleyball court in the area.

As per reports, the locals had last week observed "puja" in that open space and had spread cow dung cakes to stop namaz being offered there.

However, the people of the Muslim community, who have faced protests at this and other sites for the past several weeks, said that they will not offer prayers at this site.

It must be noted that Friday’s protest is the latest in what has become a weekly stand-off between the two sides, with some locals have hit out at the Muslims for using public place for prayers.

Notably, the place in Sector 12A is one of 29 areas which were designated to offer namaz after an agreement between Hindus and Muslims following similar clashes in 2018.

However, the Gurgaon authorities had on November withdrew the permission to offer namaz at eight of these “designated” sites and the local administration said this was after “objections” and warned that if similar “objections” were raised at other sites, “permission will not be given there”.

Moreover, the local administration said a committee will be constituted by Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg to hold discussions on identifying alternative sites, but it is unclear if the committee has met since or if there has been progress in selecting such spaces.