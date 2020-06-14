New Delhi: After rapid surge in coronavirus cases, Assam Health Minister Dr Hemanta Biswa Sarma said that the state government is mulling to re-announce lockdown in capital city Guwahati. He said that a final call on the re-imposition of complete shutdown will be taken on the basis of the result of 50,000 COVID-19 sample tests. Also Read - Lockdown News: These Indian States Are Still Under Lockdown | Check List

Earlier on June 8, Assam's neighbouring state Mizoram reimposed total lockdown for two more weeks in a bid to curb the spread of the disease after return of natives from different parts of the country.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said,"If a sizable number of positive cases are found after 50,000 samples are tested in Guwahati, total lockdown will be reimposed in the commercial city. Besides the lockdown, some strictest measures will be taken to check the spread of coronavirus."

However, he claimed that Assam’s recovery and mortality rates are better than Kerala (recovery rate 43 per cent and mortality rate 0.82 per cent), West Bengal (41 and 4.40 per cent), Maharashtra (47.26 and 3.68 per cent), Tamil Nadu (54.17 and 0.90 per cent) and Delhi (36.38 and 3.30 per cent).

Meamwhile, Assam’s coronavirus infection tally reached 3,900 with 207 new cases. Of the total 3,900 positive cases in the state, eight persons have died so far, including four this week. The number of active cases is 2,084, while 1,805 have been cured and three persons have migrated.