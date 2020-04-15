New Delhi: A day after the Bandra and Surat incidents – where thousands of migrant workers gathered, demanding transport to return home – came to limelight, the Delhi government on Wednesday shifted thousands of workers from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmiri Gate to the night shelters which have been set up at different schools across the national capital . Also Read - Who is Vinay Dubey, Accused of Inciting Migrant Workers at Bandra Station?

These migrant workers were evacuated from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate and were given fruits and shifted to shelter homes set up at different government schools in different parts of Delhi amid coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Bandra Migrant Crisis: Mumbai Police Nabs Vinay Dubey Over Facebook Post That 'Provoked' Agitation Amid Lockdown

“On orders of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, all of these workers have been taken to the night shelters set up across Delhi. They’ll be kept there now, and food will be provided to all of them. If any worker anywhere in Delhi faces any problem, our government will take care of them,” Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said.

The development comes a day after Kejriwal urged the migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places and asked them to stay put wherever they are.

Delhi: Migrant workers evacuated from Kudesiya Ghat near Kashmere Gate, given fruits & shifted to shelter homes set up at govt schools in different parts of Delhi amid #CoronavirusLockdown. pic.twitter.com/SNmasH92ZP — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2020

In a video message, Kejriwal said the Delhi government has made sufficient arrangements for their accommodation and food. “Don’t fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements,” he said in a video message.

The appeal comes in the wake of over 1,000 migrant workers in Mumbai defying the lockdown to gather in suburban Bandra, demanding that transport arrangements be made for them to go back to their native places.

As per updates from IANS, Delhi Police reached the Kashmere Gate area in the afternoon with buses to relocate the migrant labourers. Over 2,000 migrant labourers were forced to stay in pathetic situation with no facilities of drinking water and toilets.

The area where these migrant labourers were staying for more than 10 days is just two kilometres away from the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal.