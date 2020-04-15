New Delhi: In view of the lockdown extension in India to fight the deadly coronavirus infection, the central government’s aviation department decided that all passenger flights, international or national, will remain closed till May 3. Also Read - Markets, ATM, Banks to Remain Operational During Lockdown 2.0

If the lockdown is lifted on the new scheduled date, Flight operations will be resumed from 6:30 PM on May 3. It must also be noted that the restrictions do not apply to international cargo flight and flights specifically approved by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of India noted that all existing VISAs (except diplomatic, official, UN / International Organizations, employment and project visas) stand suspended till the lockdown period is over on May 3. VISA-free travel will be granted to OCI card holders is kept in abeyance till April 15.

Notably, after receiving suggestions from various national carriers, the union cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was assessing the possibilities of resuming air travel amid the nationwide lockdown, maintaining basic social distancing norms.

However, after several discussions, the central government stuck to the plan of banning flight operations till the lockdown is lifted.

Notably, the aviation sector is one of the worst-hit during the COVID-19 lockdown. India has been under a lockdown since March 24. Earlier in the day, the Home Ministry issued a new set of guidelines for the extended lockdown period.

PM Modi, in his speech yesterday morning, said that preventive measures will be made stricter for this week till April 21, following which certain restrictions will be eased in areas that are not COVID-19 hotspots. There are over 11,439 positive cases of coronavirus in the country with 377 deaths.