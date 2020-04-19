New Delhi: Reversing an earlier announcement, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday released a notification, stating that supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies will continue to stay prohibited during the lockdown period. Also Read - Coronavirus: MHA Announces Fresh Exemptions For Lockdown 2.0, Here's What is Allowed

Supply of non-essential goods by e-Commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) pic.twitter.com/5wuB3mLXoT — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2020

Also, it will, be upto the respective state governments to determine ‘essential services.’ Additionally delivery vans will need permission from their state governments to operate.

The development comes two days after the Centre released a list of activities and services that will be functional from April 20 in parts of the country least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. The list includes health services, agricultural and horticultural activities, fishing, plantation activities, animal husbandry, activities in financial sector and construction activities.

A list of exemptions released earlier this week included the sale of mobile phones, television sets, refrigerators, laptops, clothes and stationery items for schoolchildren sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart and Snapdeal.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, in which he extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that from April 20, exemptions, albeit subject to certain conditions, will be allowed in areas which are either unaffected by coronavirus or have not seen any case for a long time.

The initial 21-day lockdown, which came into effect on March 25 after being announced the previous night, was scheduled to end on April 14, the day PM Modi announced its extension.