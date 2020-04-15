New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday announced a point by point guideline for restrictions under the second lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. The central government reimposed a number of restrictions like liquor sale, which was removed by some state governments. Also Read - 'Private Vehicles to be Allowed Only if...' Read Guidelines

Till April 20, the MHA said, all preventive measures must be strictly followed by Ministries/Departments of Government of India, State/UT governments and State/UT authorities for the containment of COVID-19 in India. Here's the detailed list:

Flights, trains, road transport

The MHA suspended all domestic and international air travel of passengers (except for security purposes), passenger movement by trains (except for security purposes), buses for public transport, metro rail services till May 3.

Educational institutions

All educational, training institution etc shall remain closed, taxis (including auto & cycle rickshaws) & services of cab aggregators to remain prohibited until May 3. Cinema halls, malls,shopping/sports complexes,gyms,swimming pools,theaters, bars etc to remain closed till May 3.

Religious gatherings, funerals

All religious places shall be closed for public, religious congregations are strictly prohibited until May 3. In case of funerals, congregation of more than 20 persons will not be permitted for the period.

Agriculture and horticulture

The MHA said that all agricultural and horticultural activities will remain fully functional. This includes:

1.Farming operations by farmers and farm workers in field, agencies engaged in procurement of agriculture products, including MSP operations.

2. Mandis operated by APMC or as notified by the state/UT govt. Direct marketing operations by the state/UT govts or by industry, directly from farmers/group of farmers, FPOs co-operatives etc.

3. Shops of agriculture machinery, its spare parts (including its supply chain) and repairs will also remain open. Movement (inter & intra state) of harvesting and sowing related machines to remain operational.

Banking facilities

All bank branches and ATMs, IT vendors for banking operations, banking correspondents, ATM operation and cash management agencies will remain fully functional during this period.