New Delhi: Amid lockdown 2.0, the Union Home Ministry on Tuesday issued a fresh order to all states and UTs, giving exemptions on specific services and activities in the country.

In the note, the Home Ministry said bedside attendants of senior citizens and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services, while bread factories and flour mills located in urban areas can also start operations during the ongoing lockdown.

The move from the MHA comes after receiving some queries with regard to exemptions of specific services and activities allowed through the guidelines issued so far.

“Bedside attendants and care givers of senior citizens residing in their homes and public utilities including recharge facilities for prepaid mobile connection will be allowed to offer services,” the ministry said in its fresh order.

The MHA also said that the food processing units such as bread factories, milk processing plants, flour mills, dal mills which are located in urban areas will be allowed to operate during the lockdown.

The MHA also issued another order to include additional agricultural and forestry items, shops of educational books for students, shops of electric fans and movement of Indian seafarers in lockdown guidelines.

The MHA, however, made it clear that social distancing for offices, workshops, factories and establishments must be maintained during the lockdown even as some relaxations are given.

In the order, the MHA said that district authorities and field agencies should be informed of the order accordingly so as to avoid ambiguity at the ground level.

Earlier, the MHA had said that the states and union territories (UTs) can take stricter action than what is mentioned in the guidelines issued by the central government to enforce the nationwide lockdown to prevent the spread of COVID-19.