







Load More

New Delhi: A day after the Delhi-Ghaziabad border witnessed a huge ruckus on the account of the sealing of the border, Police strengthened checks as the border as traffic movement between Delhi and Ghaziabad has been completely prohibited. Only those rendering essential services and people holding valid passes are being allowed. Also Read - No Cricket in India in The Near Future, Can't Risk Human Lives: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

On Tuesday, hundreds of people got stuck on the border after district magistrate of Ghaziabad issued an order to seal all borders to contain the spread of the disease. On Tuesday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration on Tuesday announced a complete closure of all travels between Delhi and Noida with few specified exceptions only. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine by Oxford University to be Tested on Humans From Thursday: UK Health Secretary

“Dear residents, as per the medical department advice, in the larger public interest, as a preventive measure to fight Covid 19, we are closing Delhi-GB Nagar/Noida border completely, with following specified exceptions. You are kindly requested to cooperate. stay home StaySafe,” tweeted Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate. Also Read - As Coronavirus Cases Near 19,000-Mark, Centre Seeks Ban on Export of Anti-TB Drugs

The decision to close inter-state borders was taken as 137 new cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh over the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 1,337, including at least 21 deaths.

The number of cases continues to rise in the country even lockdown period nears its end for the second time. As a result, some states have been forced to take stricter measures to help India flatten the curve of coronavirus graph.