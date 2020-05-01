New Delhi: As India’s nears the end of coronavirus lockdown 2.0, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a crucial meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as well as Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to discuss strategy for the road ahead. The lockdown is set to end on May 3. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 lockdown, First 'One-Off Special' Train Ferries Stranded Migrants From Telangana to Jharkhand | Watch

One of the main agendas of the meeting was if flight operations could be resumed as part of the relaxations on May 4. The aviation industry is one of the worst affected sectors amid the coronavirus lockdown that halted any kind of travel – by road or air – in order to maintain social distancing.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced its plans to issue certain guidelines on lockdown relaxations that will help boost the country's economy that took a major hit due to the pandemic.

Notably, earlier this morning, the Union Ministry allowed a one-off special train to ferry stranded migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand.