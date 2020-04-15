New Delhi: As the modalities of the extension of the lockdown have been announced, it is clear that no passenger train will be allowed between April 15 and May 3, though airlines were taking bookings for the period. Same with the Indian railways. The railways is set to cancel around 39 lakh tickets booked for journeys between April 15 and May 3 due to the extension of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Aayush Sharma Says Living at Salman Khan's Panvel Farmhouse is a Wildlife Safari Experience

Meanwhile, the railways has also stopped advance bookings. All passengers will get a full refund for tickets booked for the cancelled trains as well as for those booked in advance. The amount would be automatically refunded to online customers, while those who booked tickets at the counters could claim the refund till July 31. Customers will also get a full refund of their ticket amount if they cancel their advance bookings for trains that are not cancelled yet.

Flight tickets

The domestic airlines have again decided not to refund customers in cash for their cancelled flights and instead have offered them rescheduling of tickets for a later date without any additional fee.

“We are in the process of cancelling the affected bookings and we will offer customers free of charge rescheduling to another date until December 31, 2020,” a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement. The customer, however, will have to pay the fare difference, if any, at the time of rebooking, the airline said.

A GoAir spokesperson said that it has already “factored in” these type of scenario and that the airline will review its earlier scheme of providing rescheduling free of cost at a later date while protecting their existing bookings for one year. “In accordance with the Prime Minister’s instructions and the DGCA’s circular, GoAir has suspended all its flights till May 3,” GoAir said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airline also said it is extending its ‘Protect Your PNR’ scheme till May 3, 2020, wherein customers are eligible to reschedule their flight by May 3, 2021.

Gurugram-based SpiceJet also said the amount from the cancelled ticket will be maintained in a credit shell.

“We are cancelling the reservation of those who booked tickets for travel till May 3, 2020. Upon cancellation, your entire amount will be maintained in credit shell and the same may be used for fresh bookings and travel till February 28, 2021, for the same passenger,” it said.

(With PTI Inputs)