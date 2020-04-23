New Delhi: The Karnataka government has partially relaxed COVID-19 lockdown norms in the state allowing IT and IT-enabled services to operate with essential minimum staff and also certain construction activities, manufacturing of packaging materials, courier services, among others from Thursday. The activities will be permitted only outside the COVID-19 containment zones identified by the government. Also Read - Coronavirus: This Wasn't Just a Flu, We Were Attacked, Says Donald Trump

There were reports of some large-scale traffic movement in some parts of the city this morning as lockdown curbs were relaxed.

Here's the list

IT and IT-enabled services: √

Private vehicles with passes: √

Electrician services: √

Plumbers: √

Motor Mechanics: √

Carpenters: √

Tea, coffee, rubber plantations: √

Processing, packaging, sales and marketing of the same: √

Construction of roads: √

Irrigation projects: √

Construction of buildings: √

Industrial projects: √

Things which not allowed to function

Hospitality services: Χ

Bars: Χ

Malls: Χ

Theatres: Χ

Shopping Complexes: Χ

Religious places: Χ

The Congress, however, has criticised the partial lift of the lockdown. “Announcement of partial relief to ease lockdown by @BSYBJP has created chaos in #Bengaluru today. Massive traffic jams are reported across city with confusions & no proper guidelines. This shows lack of co-ordination in Governance with improper planning,” the opposition party in the state tweeted.

Sixteen new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 443, the health department said on Thursday. “Sixteen new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon….Till date 443 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 17 deaths and 141 discharges,” the department said in its mid-day situation update.

(With PTI Inputs)