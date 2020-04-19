New Delhi: In an attempt to mitigate the hardship faced by the public, some select activities will be allowed across the country from tomorrow. While these are subject to the approval of the respective state/UT authorities, there is a host of other services which are not opening from tomorrow. Also Read - COVID-19: 1,329 New Cases in Last 24 Hours, India Surpasses 15,000-mark, Death Toll Reaches 507 | 10 Points

1. All domestic and international air travel

2. All passenger movement by trains

3. Buses

4. Metro rail services

5. Inter-district and inter-state movement of individuals

6. Educational institutes

7. Hospitality services

8. Taxis (including autorickshaws and cycle rickshaws)

9. Cab aggregators

10. Cinema halls, malls, shopping complexes, gyms, pools, bars

11. All social/political/sports/entertainment/academic/cultural/religious functions/other gatherings

12. Funerals, but only twenty people are allowed to attend Also Read - 'Level of Hatred Increasing': Congress Leader Singhvi Takes Jibe at Rangoli Chandel, Ajaz Khan

If some workspaces are opening from tomorrow, they will have to follow social distancing norms. Also Read - Hydroxychloroquine May Have Side Effects Like Nausea, Abdomen Pain, ICMR Will Study

1. All workplaces shall have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitizers at convenient places

2. Workplaces shall have a gap of one hour between shifts and will stagger the lunch breaks of staff, to ensure social distancing.

3. Persons above 65 years of age and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of five may be encouraged to work from home.

4. All organisations shall sanitize their work placed between shifts

5. Large meetings to be prohibited.

Central government offices started functioning from last Monday. Several state governments have decided to resume government work from tomorrow. In Delhi, which is a hotbed of the infection, a status quo will be maintained that is offices which were functioning so far will continue. No new offices will resume functioning.