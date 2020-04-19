New Delhi: Trains and flights are expected to remain suspended after May 3, (when the second phase of lockdown will end) as physical distancing remains a concern in India’s fight against coronavirus pandemic. H owever, the government is likely make arrangements to ferry migrants to their hometown. Also Read - Don't Spray Disinfectant on People, Says Health Ministry Days After Migrants Were 'Cleansed'

The report comes days after, Union Civil aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that no decision has been taken on resuming domestic and international flight services.

"The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," Puri tweeted.

Speaking to leading portal, sources said that all the airlines have been asked not to open bookings after May 3. Besides, one of the Union Ministers, who was present at the meeting at Rajnath Singh’s residence yesterday said that suggestion has been made regarding resuming flight services but a final call would be taken only after the Union Health Ministry gives its inputs.

Earlier on April 14, PM Modi had extended the nationwide lockdown till May 3 to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has claimed lives of more than 500 people and infected nearly 15, 712 people. Notably, all trains and domestic and international commercial passenger flight operations have been suspended ever since the first phase of the lockdown imposed in the country from March 25.