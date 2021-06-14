Bengal Lockdown Update: With the decline in COVID-19 cases and positivity rate, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to announce certain relaxation in the ongoing lockdown on Monday. Though nothing has been confirmed as yet, reports have claimed that the government may allow some activities like factories and shops to reopen by adhering to safety protocols. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown 2021: Complete Shutdown in 17 Gram Panchayats of Dakshina Kannada Till THIS Date

Notably, the state has witnessed a significant drop in fresh coronavirus infections. In the last 24 hours, 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.64 per cent. The state now has 17,651 active cases, up by 1,403 from the previous day.

On May 27, Banerjee had extended the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions till June 15, saying that the curbs have helped ease the pandemic situation a little. The West Bengal government had announced the existing restrictions for 15 days from May 16 following a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases.

“The Covid-19 restrictions in the state will continue till June 15. This is not a lockdown or a curfew. We will strictly follow the restrictions. It’s a relief to see that the ongoing restrictions have helped in easing the situation a little,” Banerjee had stated last month.

At present, the TMC government in the state has allowed essential services to continue operating while following protocols. Besides, the jute industry is also allowed to work with a 40 per cent workforce.