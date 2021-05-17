Hyderabad: With the number of coronavirus cases growing in record numbers daily, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday extended the partial lockdown in the state till the end of this month, i.e, May 31. Notably, a partial curfew from 12 PM to 6 AM was imposed in Andhra Pradesh on May 3 for two weeks to curb coronavirus. Also Read - Lockdown-Like Restrictions Extended in Punjab's Ludhiana Till May 23

During the curfew period, shops would be allowed to open daily from 6 am to 12 noon, with prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in force. Thereafter, only emergency services are permitted as curfew would be clamped till 6 AM. Also Read - Lockdown Extension | How to Apply For E-Pass in Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi And Maharashtra. Step-by-Step Guide Here

Also Read - Will Delhi Extend Lockdown By Another Week or Will Restrictions be Lifted? Kejriwal Government Likely To Decide Today