Mumbai: In a bid to break the chain of coronavirus transmission, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is expected to announce lockdown-like restrictions for Mumbai and some parts of the state on Tuesday, said reports. While the government has already imposed curbs and partial lockdown in several districts of the state, CM Thackeray is likely to announce new norms for micro lockdown and declaration of containment zones after holding consultations with key members of the state’s Covid-19 Task Force, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte tomorrow. On Saturday, addressing a virtual meeting attended by representatives of hotel and restaurant associations, Thackeray had directed hotels and restaurants in the state to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols in their premises and not force the state to enforce drastic measures like lockdown. Also Read - Maharashtra Reports Over 16,000 Fresh Covid Cases, Night Curfew Imposed in Latur District

New Attendance Norms For Offices, Cap on Number of People at Social Events

The fresh restrictions could include a cap on the number of guests at weddings, public Gatherings, new attendance norms for offices (private and government), advisory for all religious places.

Is New Strain of COVID Responsible For Sudden Spike?

Meanwhile, speaking to the Times of India, the State Task Force head Dr. Sanjay Oak said that Mumbai and other cities will have to go back to the discipline of last summer. On being asked if the new strain of Covid-19 is responsible for the spike behind the surge, Oak said that there is no question of a new strain. “No evidence has been placed before the Task Force indicate the rising numbers are attributable to a Covid-19 mutation”, he added.

According to the reports, the task force has urged the Maharashtra government to enhance the vaccination centers or provide door-to-door services, especially in residential colonies.

COVID-19 Surge Continues