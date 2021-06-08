Noida: After a hiatus of over a month, the Noida-Greater Noida Metro will resume services from tomorrow. Notably, the metro services on the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) network was suspended from May 1 owing to the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. “As the curfew has been relaxed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, NMRC train services will start operating from June 9”, confirmed NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari. Also Read - UP Lockdown News Today: Curfew Lifted From All Districts But Night Curfew to Continue. Read Details

Meanwhile, with active COVID-19 cases below the 600-mark in all 75 districts of the state, the Uttar Pradesh government today decided to give relaxations in the coronavirus curfew.

“There will be relaxation in coronavirus curfew in all the districts of the state from Wednesday onwards, from 7 am to 7 pm, for five days as the active Covid cases have come below 600,” an official spokesman said. The night curfew from 7 pm to 7 am and weekend curfew (for entire day) will, however, continue in all the districts, he added.

New Timings

In the wake of the night curfew, trains will be operated from 7 am to 8 pm on weekdays i.e. Monday to Friday. Train services will not be operated on weekends i.e. Saturday and Sunday.

There would be one train every 15 minutes during peak hours (8 am to 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm) and one train every 30 minutes during non-peak hours. The Aqua Line will also have ‘fast trains’ that will run on weekdays during peak hours.

“The fast trains will not stop on Sector 50, 101, 81, 83, 143, 144, 145, 146, 147, and 148 stations,” the NMRC said in a statement.

Delhi Metro Resumes Services With 50% Capacity

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, resumed its services with 50 per cent capacity amidst the ongoing pandemic. To ensure compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour inside Metro premises, around 15 metro stations were intermittently closed briefly during morning and evening peak hours.

Smart card and token both are allowed for commuting in the Delhi metro. However smart cards are being preferred to encourage contactless communication.