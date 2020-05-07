New Delhi: After facing criticism for stopping the trains for migrant workers, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to restart it from Friday. In this regard, the state government has written a letter to Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, West Bengal and Rajasthan governments seeking their consent to operate trains to their states from May 8 to 15 for transportation of people stranded in Karnataka. Also Read - Indian Navy Ship Reaches Maldives to Bring Back Citizens Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Migrant Workers in Karnataka Walk Home After Government Denies Train

Saying that the construction works have started in the state, the Karnataka government on May 6 stopped the week-long twice-a-day train services for the migrant workers.

In this regard, Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said that around 1 lakh migrants have already left and those who are there in the state would be needed to work at the construction sites in the state. He said this will help restore the economy of the state and achieve a resurgent Karnataka.

The move to restart the train services came after the Congress and other political parties across the state accused the BJP-led government of forcing the migrants to stay in the state and questioned the state that if they are treated as bonded labourers.

The Principal Secretary in the Revenue Department N Manjunatha Prasad, who is the nodal officer for migrants, had urged the South Western Railways to run two train services a day for five days except Wednesday when the state government wanted services thrice a day to Danapur in Bihar.

Looking at the situation, several migrants in the state were desperate to return home as they were out of job and money.

The development came after the builders apprised the CM about the shortage of labourers if they were allowed to go back home. After the meeting with the builders, the Chief Minister urged the labourers to stay back and assured them of assistance.