New Delhi: As India entered the third phase of lockdown from today, strict rules will be followed in the red zones, while certain relaxations have been given in orange and green zones with implementation of social distancing norms and other safety precautions.

Here are some most frequently asked questions answered.

Will shops open ?

All standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes — including those selling books and stationery; liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco — are permitted to remain open without any distinction of essential and non-essential; Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Top 3.5 Million, US Remains The Worst-Hit

Are electricians, plumbers, A/C mechanics permitted?

Services provided by self-employed persons — electrician, plumber, lift technician, A/C mechanic, vehicle mechanic, generator mechanic, TV mechanic, Dish TV/ Cable/ CCTV mechanic, Computer and Internet service provider, opticians, private security guards/ supervisors, gas service, CNG pipeline technicians, sanitation workers, domestic helps/ maids, laundry and press-wala — are permitted along with shops related to raw material of self-employed persons and in-situ construction activities.

What about salons?

Barber shops, spas and salons will remain shut

Can we book Uber or an Ola?

App based cab aggregators like Ola and Uber will remain suspended in red zones. Besides, plying of cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws are also restricted. However, in green and orange zones government has allowed cab aggregators and taxi services to operate with 1 driver and 2 passengers.

What about offices?

As per the new guidelines, private offices in orange and green zones will be allowed to open with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. However, the offices in red zones will remain shut.

Masks have been made mandatory in private offices as well as public spaces. Besides, the government offices in all the three zones (red, orange and green) have been exempted from restrictions.

What about construction and housing projects?

Construction activities in urban areas are permitted only where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted.

Apart from that all industrial and construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

Are house helps allowed?

House helps will be allowed in orange and green zones only. But to reach the residence of their employer, they might face problems as no public transport is available. No domestic help will be allowed in red zones.

Will banks function?

Banks, non-banking finance companies (NBFCs), insurance and capital market activities, and credit co-operative societies will remain open.

What about religious places?

Religious places like Temples, Churches, Mosques will remain shut.

Can we travel by air, rail, metro?

Travel by air, rail, metro and inter-state movement by road is strictly prohibited. However, movement of persons by air, rail and road is allowed for select purposes, and for purposes as permitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

What about schools, colleges?

Schools, colleges, other educational, training, and coaching institutions will remain closed till May 17.

Hotels, Cinemal Halls?

Hospitality services, including hotels and restaurants will remain shut. Besides, places of large public gatherings, such as cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes etc will be closed till May 17.